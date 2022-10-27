DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones of victims of 9/11 are livid as a golf tournament is set to tee off.

On Thursday, survivors and family members of 9/11 victims held their own news conference. For them, the LIV Golf Tournament is just salt in the wound because it is funded by Saudi leaders.

According to a newly released FBI report, some Saudi officials supported the terrorist attacks, and several hijackers were Saudi nationals.

There are also several questions surrounding the ties to the man who U.S. intelligence said was responsible for the beheading of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The group called out golfers participating for being greedy and hoped that by speaking up they will listen.

“Some golfers stated that they were just trying to provide for their families,” Dennis McGinley said. “Our brother Danny and 2,796 others were just to provide for their families on that fateful day as well.”

“We’re letting the Kingdom come here and sportswash or try to distract all the atrocities that this Kingdom commits all over the world,” said Brett Eagleson, president of 9/11 Justice, whose father was killed that day.

The tournament is huge for golfers, which includes Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia because of its $50 million purse.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be there Thursday playing a round of golf in a closed event.

