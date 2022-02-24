MIAMI (WSVN) - Attorneys are working on a potential payout for the victims of the Surfside condo collapse, but for some residents, the process is only adding to their pain.

Champlain Towers South partial collapse survivor Alfredo Lopez said on Wednesday that he is desperate to move on with his life.

“I survived that night. I was there that night,” he said. “We’re fortunate to be here, so everybody tells me. I don’t feel very fortunate right now, I’ve got to tell you. I don’t.”

For Lopez, a 23-year resident of Champlain Towers South, moving on means getting compensation for the home he lost in the deadly collapse on June 24 of last year.

After eight months, he is still waiting.

“Every week the news gets worse, gets worse,” he said.

Lopez said he’s attended every hearing on a proposed settlement.

Another hearing took place Wednesday to determine how much each unit owner should get from the sale of the property and the insurance proceeds.

So far, the settlement total is shaping up to be $83 million.

There were 136 units in the building, but the negotiations aren’t over yet.

Florida 11th Circuit Court Judge Michael A. Hanzman, who is presiding over this case, offered some advice to attorneys on both sides.

“We know we’re gonna have a limited fund. Everybody is going to get less than they want, or deserve legally, and let’s not get hung up trying to reach perfection,” he said. “Let’s go with the good, and get these people whatever recovery they are legally entitled to, so they can get on with their lives.”

“You know, with all due respect, I’m getting 40 cents, 50 cents to the dollar on my apartment. I don’t see what the fairness is on that,” said Lopez.

After Wednesday’s hearing, Lopez said, he is also concerned that what’s he’s been paid from his homeowners insurance will be deducted from his share of the settlement.

“I’m not here to try to make a million dollars. I just want to walk away with something so that I can buy a property, move on and never have to listen to this business again,” he said, “but they are making it awful difficult, let me tell you.”

There will be more meetings among the attorneys. The next court hearing is set for March 9.

