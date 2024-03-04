SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is speaking out after, they said, two people stole their French Bulldogs from their backyard.

Police responded to the area of Southwest 256th Street and 109th Avenue in Princeton last month.

The owner, Juan Galindo, said three of his furry family members were snatched.

“Two people jumped our fence and then took three of our puppies, like, the mom and two of her babies,” said Galindo.

In the home’s surveillance video, the dogs are heard screaming as a subject, dressed in a hoodie, grabs and tosses the puppies and their mother over the fence to another subject who is on the other side.

“The babies, the babies, he just throws them and you see them falling,” said Galindo.

The video shows the dogs hit a trash can before falling to the ground. The subject then jumps the fence and takes off with the dogs.

“They’re joy. Dogs are joy. It’s incredible that people are willing to take that away just for money,” said Galindo.

Galindo said he believed the dognappers were waiting for the perfect time to snatch and dash.

“Fifteen minutes after I went out is when they came in,” said Galindo. “So they were waiting on me, like they were waiting on us to go out.”

The family said the dogs require care. The dogs haven’t received all their vaccines yet so they don’t have microchips.

Galindo said this is not the first time the mother dog has been stolen. She was returned home after being stolen because they canvassed their neighborhood, flooded the area to get information on the dog’s whereabouts, and offered a reward.

He said the mother dog is recovering from a surgery that she underwent after the ordeal.

“Someone texted me a picture of my dog, like, ‘Oh is this your dog?’ but they sent a picture of my actual dog and I was like I could recognize her, you know?” said Galindo.

Galindo said along with his dogs, the thieves also stole the family’s sense of security.

“If you got someone coming in, masked up at 12 in the afternoon like, they’re willing to do anything. They’re not afraid of the consequences,” said Galindo.

Galindo said there are still three puppies at home.

The family hopes someone finds their three missing dogs and returns them. They have filed a report with Miami-Dade Police.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

