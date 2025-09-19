SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a team of thieves who were captured on surveillance video working together to steal a car filled with valuables and gifts from an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The security footage showa a silver Lexus as it pulled into the parking lot of an apartment complex on Southwest 103rd Avenue and Bird Road, Wednesday night.

A passenger can be seen exiting the car. A short time later, a blue Honda Civic parked one spot over from the Lexus is turned on.

Roxana Perez, the owner of that Civic, told 7News in Spanish that watching back that footage shocked her whole family.

Perez said she had come home from the supermarket with her young daughter at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The video shows it was only around 20 minutes later when the crooks arrived.

It only took the perpetrators about 15 minutes to get into the Civic and drive off. Perez believes the crooks waited for the perfect time to strike.

Perez said she knows she locked the car before she entered her home and is left wondering how the crooks managed to break into the vehicle and drive off in such a short amount of time.

She said surveillance video showed the driver of the Lexus walking into the apartment complex by the stairs. When he exits, her car can be seen turning on.

She told 7News she left her wallet with all her cards, several important documents and, worst of all, birthday gifts for her daughter, including a bicycle and other toys inside the vehicle.

After having her car and several valuable belongings stolen right outside her front door, Perez’s family and neighbors are shaken up and hoping the thieves are caught and taken off the streets.

If you have any information on this car theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.