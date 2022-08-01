NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief struck a Northwest Miami-Dade business and got his hands on some propane tanks.

Surveillance video from July 31 shows the clumsy crook falling from a fence, then getting busy pitching propane tanks in the storage yard at Dade County Propane, located on the 3200 block of Northwest 41st Street.

“He doesn’t care for his life or others,” said Ofelio Martinez, owner of Dade County Propane. “He really got pretty sloppy with it, and he was just throwing them over, where you could break that valve, and it could create an explosion.”

Martinez said this wasn’t the thief’s first visit. His cameras also caught him on July 25. That day he took tanks but left a wallet behind. The evidence was turned over to Miami-Dade Police.

A week later, no arrests have been made and the thief was back. This time, Martinez called police and posted the videos on social media.

“That’s definitely the way to go,” said Martinez.

In a matter of hours, Martinez’s video of the reckless propane poacher had well over 10,000 views.

“We had Miami-Dade Police contact us immediately, and they are on the case now,” said Martinez. “I learned a lesson today. Through social media, we were able to create the correct awareness and get all the right attention, and the job is getting done right now.”

Detectives were in the business twice Monday. According to the owner, they’re close to making an arrest.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.