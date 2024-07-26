HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on camera stealing two pet birds from the balcony of a Hialeah apartment.

Surveillance video shows the subject arriving at the apartment complex located on West 12th Avenue and 47th Place on a moped, Friday.

The subject is seen scaling the apartment building to the second floor. Moments later the subject jumped off the balcony with a birdcage and drove away.

Maria Salvarrey, who lives next door to where the theft happened, told 7News she’s worried that this can happen again.

“The first thing I was thinking, ‘Oh, my God, how can someone do this with birds?’ You get me?” she said. “Sometimes we even let, like, our dog outside, and it’s just so concerning, because even if we leave our dog outside, they can come and take out dog. So it’s just absurd, it’s crazy that someone is willing to climb a second floor for birds.”

According to Salvarrey, the pet owner wants her two cockatoos back and asked anyone with information to please call police.

If you have any information on this theft or the birds’ whereabouts, call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525 Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

