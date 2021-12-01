CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is devastated after surveillance video shows someone removing two Christmas trees set up outside her Coral Gables home.

Alina Durana, a homeowner who is battling some serious health issues, said her Ring camera captured someone taking her trees at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

“It’s been a family tradition every Christmas — first with my kids, and then my grand kids — and then they’re gone,” she said.

The two Christmas trees that decorated the front of Durana’s home represented decades of special moments with her loved ones.

“It’s just that the sentimental value that those trees had for me and for the family is humongous,” said Durana.

The homeowner said she bought her two trees more than 40 years ago.

“Honestly, it feels like they went to get my grand kids, because to me, those are the most important things in my life,” said Durana.

The family had put the trees on display two days ago. They wonder why someone would walk away with them.

“I’m sick,” said Durana. “I have cancer. Everything is, to me now, it’s too much.”

Durana said this is especially tough because months ago, in an entirely separate case, something else had been vandalized.

“The fact of the matter is that this house has been targeted twice,” said Durana.

Durana said that she hopes to get her Christmas trees back.

“Very sad day for me and for the family,” said Durana.

The family said they have reported this incident to police.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

