MIAMI (WSVN) - Dramatic surveillance video captured the tense takedown of three robbery suspects who, police said, stole more than two dozen car parts before they led police on a pursuit that took a bizarre and dangerous turn.

Security footage provided to 7News captured Miami Beach Police and North Bay Village Police as they took the crooks into custody, Tuesday afternoon.

Police later released pictures of stolen catalytic converters that, they said, were recovered from a red BMW involved in the chase.

According to investigators, at least 30 parts were stolen from cars parked at a condominium building in North Bay Village. Someone witnessed the thefts and called police.

The catalytic converters were eventually recovered from a red BMW that three robbery suspects used in Tuesday’s police chase.

As the driver was was trying to escape, the 79th Street Causeway bridge went up, so he made a U-turn and started heading against traffic along the shoulder of the causeway.

Police officers caught up with the suspected crooks at an apartment complex near at 71st Street and Bay Drive. One by one, the suspects came out and were placed in handcuffs.

Officers also recovered a gun from the BMW.

The catalytic converters are attractive to thieves because of the value of the metals they contain.

The suspects face a list of charges, including grand theft and fleeing and eluding.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.