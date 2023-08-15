NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a phone from a pet supply store.

The Raw and Kibble, located at 1673 NE 123rd St., was hit by the thief, Monday morning.

Surveillance video showed the moment the suspect stole the business’ iPhone, which contained important information on vendors and clients.

“All of our Instagram accounts, our WhatsApp, some information from the merchandise, from people that we contact,” said Amanda Rodriguez, sales representative at Raw and Kibble.

The store tried to locate the iPhone using tracking apps, but they believe, the crook disabled the device’s tracking capabilities.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

