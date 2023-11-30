HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured the moment a woman was robbed and beaten outside of a hair salon in Hialeah, an attack that led to the arrests of a mother and son.

The security footage captured the moment a masked assailant grabbed a suitcase that the victim was placing in the rear of her SUV in the parking lot of a shopping plaza along the 7700 block of West 28th Avenue, Sept. 16.

The video goes on to show the perpetrator repeatedly pistol-whipping the woman.

Investigators said the suitcase that was taken was filled with jewelry.

Detectives said carried out the attack that left the victim bleeding and bruised.

“It was very violent,” said the victim through a translator during an interview with 7News in early October. “He began hitting me and tried to take away my suitcase. He hit me several times. When he fired a shot, it all happened in seconds.”

The victim works at the beauty salon but also sells jewelry. She said she was loading her inventory into her vehicle at the time of the attack.

The surveillance video captured a white SUV backing into the parking spot next to the victim’s vehicle. Moments later, the suspect, seen wearing a ski mask, was seen sneaking up with a gun, grabbing at the suitcase and striking the woman over and over again.

As the two struggled, the victim fell to the ground, and the suspect fired a single shot before he pulled away with the suitcase and hopped into the white SUV.

“This mother/son duo, for a month ahead of the crime, planned it, orchestrated it,” said Hialeah Police Officer Scarlett Hernandez.

Police said the suspects’ getaway vehicle gave them away. The rental was traced back to 55-year-old Lourdes Diaz and her son, 24-year-old Julian Flores.

Both suspects face charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Hialeah Police said they were able to recover about $800,000 in stolen jewelry.

Detectives said Diaz and Flores are from Naples but were living in West Miami-Dade at the time of the incident. They remain behind bars and await their next court appearance.

