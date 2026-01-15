MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video from a Miami Beach hotel captured a crazy scene as officers pursued a subject on foot across an intersection after he bailed out of his car.

It happened at the intersection of Collins Avenue and Ninth Street around midday on Thursday.

In the surveillance footage provided to 7News by Mitch Novick, the owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel, a police pickup truck is seen screeching to a halt, pursuing a man riding a scooter.

The officer jumped out of his truck and attempted to grab the man, who abandoned his scooter and began running west on Ninth Street.

“It comes with the territory,” said Novick, who heard it all happen right outside of his hotel.

Novick said it happened while he was doing an interview about what to expect over the weekend before the College Football Playoff championship game.

“I heard it,” said Novick. “Vehicle pulls out, they got out, the officer and the chase ensued.”

Authorities caught up with the man near Washington Avenue, where he was cuffed.

Authorities recovered the bag of drugs in a nearby alleyway, which contained cocaine and MDMA.

Miami Beach Police identified the man as 40-year-old Antwan Moss. They said they had been tracking Moss on the scooter in an undercover operation. They say Moss was allegedly carrying drugs in a bag that was tucked inside other bags that he tossed away as he ran from police.

Tourists staying at Novick’s hotel got a firsthand experience of the wild things that can happen at any moment in South Florida.

“This is real. Live in Miami,” said a tourist.

Crews later returned to the intersection to pick up the abandoned scooter.

Moss remains behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center awaiting an appearance before a judge. He faces a slew of drug-related charges.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.