NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a Miami-Dade Police officer fatally shooting a pit bull outside of a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

MDPD officers responded to a home Northwest 168th Terrace, near 52nd Place, just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday. It’s unclear why they were called to the residence.

Two dogs, including the pit bull, ran out of the home and approached an officer who immediately drew his gun, as well as a second officer waiting by a cruiser.

Moments later, both dogs went back to the first officer.

The pit bull is seen walking closer to the officer until he is blocked by a fence. At that point, the officer fired his gun seven times, striking the dog.

The homeowners rushed out of the home to find their pet dead. They were visibly distraught.

The shooting remains under investigation.

