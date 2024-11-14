MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a new view of a killer collision on the streets of Miami Beach.

The new angle, obtained exclusively by 7News, comes from an ATM camera near the corner of 41st Street and Meridian Avenue which captured the moment a pickup truck drove into a motorcyclist on April 15.

It was a crash that, Miami Beach Police said, is a vehicular homicide and reckless driving incident.

Moments after the crash, body camera video shows officers tending to the victim, who was thrown 90 feet from the scene of the crash.

“Sir, fire rescue is on the way, OK?” said an officer to the victim. “Do you understand what’s going on?”

“He’s not responding,” the officer told another responding officer.

Paramedics arrived right after to help the injured man. Seconds later, the driver of the truck appeared on the body camera as well to help the victim.

Are you the driver of the vehicle?” asked officers.

“Yeah, I am,” said 33-year-old Patrick Schiebel, who was driving the truck.

“OK,” said an officer.

That night, Schiebel was allowed to go home. It took four months after the crash for him to be arrested.

Officers said Schiebel confessed to being asleep at the wheel.

According to the arrest report, “he stated he last remembers seeing the Welcome to Miami Beach sign,” before the crash occurred.

That crash took the life of a 34-year-old motorcyclist who was waiting at a red light to turn left from 41st Street and, according to officers, wasn’t at fault in any way.

“You have the right to remain silent,” an officer told Schiebel during his arrest.

An internal affairs investigation was also opened into the police department’s handling of this case. That investigation remains ongoing. Police said Traffic Homicide Investigator Richard Rodriguez has been reassigned.

Detectives haven’t given a reason as to why it took them so long to make an arrest.

Schiebel is out of jail awaiting his trial.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.