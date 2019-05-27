Surveillance video shows moments before crash that killed 3 teen soccer players

MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video paints a picture of what happened before the tragic crash that killed three teenage soccer team members in North Miami.

In the video, the three teens, 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 13-year-old Gedeon Desir, could be seen walking in the area of Northwest 125th Street and 14th Avenue, at around 5:15 a.m., Saturday.

Some 20 seconds later, the camera captured a black SUV speeding down the street in their direction.

“The driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle, went onto the sidewalk and struck the kids,” North Miami Police spokesperson Natalie Buissersth said.

Residents in the area say they’re all too familiar with the street they describe as dangerous.

“It’s a dangerous corner like I say,” Damien Brown said. “This corner right here, I see many times a lot of cars come speeding around this corner. Close incidents.”

The teens were out that morning to catch a bus so they could meet up with their soccer teammates to play a match in Weston.

Both Richecarde and Lens were star athletes at Miami Edison High School.

The youngest of the three, Gedeon, was active in his church community.

“This was a really young man who made a lot of sacrifices, who had a good vision for tomorrow, who had good ideals in life,” said Father Reginald Jean-Mary, a local pastor.

Friends and loved ones told 7News that two of the victims’ families live in Haiti, where their bodies will be sent for burial.

The team’s coach had the daunting task of telling the team they will never see three of their beloved brothers out on the field again.

“They were hurting, crying, showing their love, expressing their love for their teammates,” said the Rev. Mike Davis, a local pastor.

The parents of Desir stopped by the scene of the crash where a memorial now stands.

“Some woman drive so fast, almost 85 miles per hour and take my son’s life,” said Panel Jean Desir.

Police have not yet released information on the driver who was rushed to the hospital.

The Haiti Youth Soccer Organization has set up a GoFundMe page to help the victims’ families with expenses. If you would like make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.