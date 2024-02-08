MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video from a Miami Beach CVS showed the moments when a stranger attempted to snatch a child.

The incident happened at 11:55 a.m. at the CVS located at 7400 Collins Ave, Thursday.

From the surveillance video, the suspect entered the store and immediately grabbed the child who was heading towards the exit with his father. As soon as the suspect took the child, the child’s father grabbed the man and a struggle ensued.

Eventually, the man broke free and fled the scene.

According to Miami Beach Police, the child’s father ran after the man and was able to flag down an officer, which resulted in his arrest.

7News was told that the child was not hurt during the incident.

The man’s identity has not been disclosed.

