MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video from a Miami Beach CVS showed the moments when a stranger attempted to snatch a child, leading to the man’s arrest.

The incident happened at the CVS located at 7400 Collins Ave., at around 11:55 a.m., Thursday.

The subject is seen entering the pharmacy and immediately grabbing the boy, who was heading toward the exit with his father, and turned for the door.

As soon as the subject took the child, the child’s father grabbed the man and a struggle ensued. The father was able to fight off the predator, and his son was pulled to safety.

Eventually, the man broke free and fled the scene.

According to Miami Beach Police, the child’s father ran after the man and was able to flag down an officer, who made the arrest.

A 7News crew showed the surveillance video to passers-by Olivia Nguyen and her mother after they saw the news cameras on Collins Avenue. They were on a stroll close to the CVS.

“Oh, my God, that was insane,” said Nguyen. “I can’t believe that happened, like, literally right there. In the daylight, yeah. Luckily, his dad was there.”

7News was told that the child was not hurt during the incident.

The man’s identity has not been disclosed.

