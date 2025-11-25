MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video shows the moments when, police said, a man opened fire at a birthday celebration in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, sending three people to the hospital and leading police to arrest the victim’s neighbor.

Speaking with 7News, one of the victims said he still doesn’t know why their neighbor, Angelo Garcia, shot them.

According to City of Miami Police, the shooting took place along the 900 block of Southwest 12th Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 24.

Investigators said Garcia, a man with a lengthy criminal history, shot at the victims at his neighbor’s duplex. The 38-year-old is being charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and remains in jail without bond.

The family at the home where the gunfire erupted had just celebrated their mother’s 75th birthday when, they said, the suspect became angry and started shooting.

7News spoke with one of the victims after he was released from the hospital.

“The worst time of my life,” the victim said.

The 53-year-old victim, who asked not to be identified, said he has no idea why Garcia would target them.

The man described the injuries he suffered after he was shot, saying the bullet struck him from behind.

“It was from the back to the front,” he said.

The victim said Garcia had come to the home, asking about a car that was parked out in front of the home.

His 75-year-old mother and one of his friends were also struck by gunfire.

Miraculously, everyone survived.

Police later found Garcia hiding out in a hotel in West Miami-Dade.

