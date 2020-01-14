Surveillance video shows knife-wielding man before police-involved shooting in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video shows a knife-wielding man on a busy Ocean Drive just minutes before being fatally shot by police.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Ryan Simms, is seen holding a butcher knife in front of Mango’s South Beach at 900 Ocean Drive on Saturday night.

“We were dealing with an extremely large man with a butcher knife,” said Mango’s owner David Wallack. “Not a pocket knife here. We’re talking about a butcher knife.”

Investigators said Simms waved the weapon around and threatened the employees at Mango’s.

“He was setting up shop, kind of like right over on the sidewalk, and getting ready to confront people walking down the sidewalk during dinnertime,” said Wallack.

Witnesses said he was threatening others as well.

“He was chasing after people with a knife, like a nunchuck,” said witness Sabrina Flores.

Miami Beach Police officers responded and confronted the man.

Cellphone video recorded by a tourist showed four Miami Beach Police officers pointing their guns at the suspect in front of the city’s Welcome Center.

Seconds later, audio from the cellphone video captured the pop of a stun gun, suggesting Simms had been shocked with a Taser by one of the officers, and the officers are seen rushing in and surrounding the man.

Moments later, at least two officers could be seen opening fire at close range.

“Like 20, 20 gunshots,” said Flores. “I just ducked down because I didn’t know where the gunshots were coming from.”

Simms later succumbed to his injuries at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said the officers were forced to fire.

“An altercation occurred. The subject stabbed one of our officers resulting in several of our officers discharging their firearm,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

MBPD Officer Ricardo Castillo remains hospitalized at JMH but is expected to be OK.

On Monday morning, several members of the department’s SWAT team were spotted leaving the hospital after visiting Castillo.

.@MiamiBeachPD SWAT leaving Jackson Memorial just a few minutes ago. One of their officers continues to recover after being stabbed over the weekend. The latest on @wsvn at noon. pic.twitter.com/ZgqyCziNxr — Gina Benitez (@GinaMBenitez) January 13, 2020

7News reached out to Castillo’s family for a statement.

The family said they’re just thankful for everybody’s support and are asking for privacy.

