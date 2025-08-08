SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly obtained surveillance video captures the moment a Hollywood Police cruiser went up in flames at a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Video shows the empty car erupting in flames. Seconds later, a person of interest is seen sprinting away with something in their hand.

The cruiser went up in flames outside a home near Southwest 139th Avenue in the Kendale Lakes neighborhood, just after midnight on Thursday.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies are calling this incident arson.

Video shared with 7News on Thursday captured heavy smoke billowing from the cruiser shortly after firefighters doused the blaze.

Neighbors jumped out of bed upon hearing an explosion.

“We heard an explosion, and we’re like, ‘What happened? Was it inside the house?'” said area resident Haimlet Jaime. “My fiancé looked through the window and saw a car on fire, and we got scared because my sister-in-law normally parks in the spot right there.”

Speaking to 7News in Spanish, a woman told 7News she was terrified by what happened.

Deputies spent all of Thursday going door to door and combing through the neighborhood as they piece together what occurred.

As of late Friday afternoon, MDSO said, there is still no trace of a fire starting device.

Detectives are still investigating why the patrol car was a target and attempting to determine who is the person spotted on video running away.

The Hollywood Police Department said they are grateful their officer was not hurt.

