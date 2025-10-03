EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly obtained surveillance video sheds light on the final days of a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl whose death in South Florida has led to her mother facing murder charges.

The video, obtained by 7News, shows pediatrician Dr. Neha Gupta arriving in El Portal on June 25 with her daughter, Aria, for what was supposed to be a summer getaway.

Footage from the rental home shows Gupta unpacking while Aria offers to help carry bags.

“Mommy, I can help you with this bag,” said Aria.

The next day, video captures the pair leaving for an outing and later returning, with Aria asleep in her mother’s arms.

But early on June 27, police were called to the home on Northwest 90th Street after reports of a possible drowning.

First responders found Aria floating in the backyard pool. She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

According to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office, Aria did not drown.

The autopsy revealed no water in her lungs or stomach and determined she had been deceased before being placed in the pool.

The report cited injuries consistent with asphyxiation by smothering.

Gupta was arrested July 1 at her Oklahoma home, where authorities found her hiding in a laundry room. Initially charged with manslaughter, she now faces a murder charge.

Investigators say Aria’s death came amid an ongoing custody battle between Gupta and her ex-husband.

Gupta remains behind bars with her trial scheduled for Dec. 1.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.