WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video and 911 calls captured the moments that led to and immediately followed a shooting in a West Miami-Dade neighborhood that sent a 4-year-old boy to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the shooting along Southwest 127th Court, near 12th Street, in the Tamiami area, on July 27.

Months later, the surveillance video of what started it all and the 911 calls made by Hassell Oporta, the mother of the victim, have been released.

The security footage shows it all started with a fight between two men outside the victim’s home. In the middle of the struggle, a gun falls to the ground.

The men are eventually separated, but one of them goes to get his gun on the floor.

The video shows him returning to the neighborhood, raising his arm, and firing several bullets.

The bullets pierced through vehicles, a trailer and two homes, including the one where the 4-year-old was playing in his room.

Oporta’s frantic calls for help captured the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

“Somebody was shooting and my God, my kid got shot,” said Oporta.

“Your kid is shot? Where is he shot?” said the 911 dispatcher.

“Yeah, like, in the ribs on the left side, I don’t know,” said Oporta

“How old, how old is he?” said the dispatcher.

“Four, 4 years old,” said Oporta.

“Do you see a lot of blood coming out?” said the dispatcher.

“Yeah, it’s coming a lot of blood,” said Oporta.

As both of them spoke on the phone, the child coiud be heard in the backyard saying “Mommy!”

The child was transported to the hospital and treated for a graze wound on his side.

Oporta spoke to 7News about the incident a day after it happened.

“We were lucky. I’ve been having really scary thoughts of what could’ve happened. Thank God, that didn’t happen,” she said. “We were in the bedroom in the bed. He was playing in the corner, and I just heard the shot, and I just checked the closet, and he just started screaming, and he started touching [his side], and when I lifted the blouse, it had a hole, and he started bleeding.”

That same day, MDPD officers arrested 23-year-old Christopher Del Carpio in connection to the shooting.

In court, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer found probable cause for the charges.

“Attempted second-degree murder,” she said.

Del Carpio is charged with three counts of attempted murder and, according to police, he confessed to pulling the trigger.

He remains behind bars as he awaits his trial. It is set to begin Oct. 28.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.