MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video captured the harrowing moments when, police said, two owners of a Chevron gas station in Miami were fatally shot inside their store.

The security footage shows the moment when, detectives said, 23-year-old Jason Dyer-Mitchell opened fire inside the business located near Northwest 17th Avenue and 54th Street, just after 12:30 a.m., Saturday.

Lorenzo, who works security at the store, spoke with 7News hours later.

“The guy came in, and he started arguing with the owner,” he said.

The video shows Dyer-Mitchell and one of the victims going back and forth for a few seconds. What the altercation was about is unclear.

As one of the gas station owners begins to kick Dyer-Mitchell out of his store, the suspect is seen pulling out and gun and discharging it about nine times, striking both owners and a bystander who was shopping at the store.

“[The gunman] shot [one of the owners] two times and then shot him in the back after he turned around, four more times, and then he shot the other guy three times,” said Lorenzo.

Detectives identified the victims as 51-year-old Shahbaz Hussain and 42-year-old Shamun Shaukat. The owners, affectionately nicknamed “Sunny” and “Moon,” were pronounced dead at the scene.

“He wasn’t just a boss; he was a friend,” sad Lorenzo.

Investigators said the injured bystander managed to crawl out of the store, as strangers rushed to his aid before paramedics arrived and hoisted him into an ambulance.

This is not Dyer-Mitchell’s first run-in with the law. He was arrested in Miami Beach in January 2022 for assaulting a tourist with a nail. He faced charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and other offenses, including several drug charges.

How Dyer-Mitchell got a hold of the gun used in the gas station shooting remains unclear.

Lorenzo shared his grief and remorse for not being there to protect the owners during the shooting.

“I was supposed to have been there to protect them, but I wasn’t there at the time, and that makes me feel bad,” he said.

The Chevron station remains closed. Monday evening, 7News cameras captured Miami Police officers at the scene.

Dyer-Mitchell is facing second-degree murder charges. He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

