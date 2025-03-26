MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities released surveillance video showing the moments before a fight broke out between two passengers riding a trolley.

The fight occurred near Northeast 29 Street and Biscayne Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4.

Surveillance video shows the two men throwing punches at each other when Collins pulls out a knife, stabbing Bruce several times.

Some passengers run out of the trolley as the fight unfolds , while others rush towards the back to stay safe.

Investigators said 46-year-old Lamont Collins, a homeless man, was about to exit the trolley when he got into an argument with 49-year-old Adolf Bailey Bruce.

“Two gentlemen got into an argument inside the trolley,” said Miami Police Captain Freddie Cruz.

One witness, Ricardo Sanchez, said he saw Bruce collapse outside the trolley.

“I see everything, the commotion. The guy is just on the floor. This is before the police. I was able to see the man on the floor,” Sanchez said.

Collins was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

