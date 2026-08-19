NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveilence video shows the moment a driver crashed into the back entrance of the North Miami City Hall on Tuesday.

The driver backed up at a high speed, smashing the rear entrance as people inside ran out of the way

7News cameras captured crews hard at work to repair the damage caused to the building by the incident.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but she was alert at the time of the crash.

The building is expected to reopen on Thursday morning, according to City of North Miami officials.

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