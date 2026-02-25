MIAMI (WSVN) - A nightmare unfolded on camera after an argument involving an Atlanta-based rapper led to shots fired inside of a Miami clothing store.

Surveillance video from inside of the Supreme store in Miami’s Design District captured customers running for cover after shots rang out, Jan. 3.

Authorities said it all started with an argument involving Lil Deko, an Atlanta-based rapper.

Surveillance from the store located on Northeast 41st Street shows two groups walking into the business, which is known for streetwear, skateboarding and hip-hop fashion.

At one point, the security guard gives the groups a second look.

Shortly after, an argument ensues, with one security guard attempting to step in and break them apart. The confrontation escalates, causing customers in the busy store to scatter.

According to investigators, one of the men ripped Lil Deko’s $22,000 gold chain from his neck and then headed for the door.

As the victim chases after him, another man is seen pulling out a gun and shooting the rapper in the stomach.

Store employees are then seen trying to render aid to the injured man as the culprits took off running. They later hopped into a white Mercedes-Benz and left the scene.

The wounded rapper was taken to a local area hospital.

Detectives managed to track down the individuals to an AirBnB, where they were reportedly hiding out. Officers also found the stolen chain at the property.

“Armed robbery with a firearm,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Twenty-five-year-old Jamar McKay, 20-year-old Omarion Phillips and 21-year-old Kevieon Smith were all taken into custody, facing a slew of charges for their involvement in the confrontation.

Authorities said, however, that the man who pulled the trigger has not been caught.

Two of the three men arrested remain in jail as of Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.