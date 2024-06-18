MIAMI (WSVN) - A supermarket clerk is recovering after he was beaten and robbed while at work by armed thieves.

City of Miami Police responded to the area on 6660 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami after 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video shared with 7News shows two men, dressed in black clothing, terrorizing the clerk as one points a gun to his face while the other one robs the supermarket.

The clerk appears to be working alone when the subjects enter the store and make their way behind the counter.

As they struggle to open the cash register, they begin hitting the clerk while holding the gun to his head.

As the victim falls to the ground, one of the thieves hits him in the head with the gun.

“They put him on the floor and knock his head. He was bloody. That’s terrible,” said delivery driver Guillame Augustin, who found the clerk.

The thieves grab stashes of cash and other items but before they leave they kick the victim and hit him over the head again.

Following the robbery, Augustin found the injured clerk and rushed to help him.

“He was very in shock. Until now, he was shaking,” said Augustin. “They got guns, they got guns, so that’s why he was so scared.”

Augustin called 911 to get some help.

“I’ve been robbed myself like three times,” said Augustin.

The victim has not been identified but is said to be a man in his 30’s. He was taken to North Shore Medical Center for treatment.

Augustin said he knows how dangerous working the overnight shift can be and that is why it is important to look out for each other.

“Working delivery at night, working at night is not easy. Everybody have to help each other, you know. Even in a rush, when somebody really need help, you have to give it help,” he said.

Miami Police said the victim was released from the hospital.

