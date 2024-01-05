SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the search for two suspects accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse while at a South Florida restaurant, and the act was captured on surveillance video.

The incident happened days before Christmas at Casa Cuba Restaurant, located at 5859 SW 73rd St.

The restaurant’s surveillance video showed the two men walking into the restaurant and then sitting at the bar as they looked for a potential victim, police said.

“The individuals sat at the bar first, they started looking around for victims,” South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosh said.

Moments later, they found their mark.

The elderly woman was seen walking into the eatery with her friends or family. Once she sat down at the table, she put her purse on the arm of the chair.

“They then got up from the bar and sat behind the victim,” Bosh said.

Surveillance footage showed one of the suspects placing a jacket over her purse, taking her purse and leaving the restaurant.

“Shortly after they took the purse, they went to different locations and they used the victim’s credit card and charged, I believe it was over $2,000,” Bosh said.

According to police, this isn’t the first time these suspects were involved in a crime.

“I believe these individuals are professionals, they’ve done this before, and they’re going to continue doing this until they are caught,” Bosh said. “So, we’re asking the community for help.”

With their faces captured on camera, police are now urging the public to help find the alleged repeat offenders.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

