PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – Security cameras captured proof of a late-night robbery at a photo shop in Palmetto Bay.

Pitman Photo Supply in Palmetto Bay has all kinds of cameras — from Nikon, Kodak and Canon — but last week, a pair of crooks hit up the store and were eyeing cameras on the stands and shelves.

“The guys were in and out really quick,” said Lauren Elsea, the store’s operations manager.

But a different kind of camera was eyeing the crooks.

“So I got the alert when they were at the door, and I was able to watch them breaking in as I was on the phone with the cops,” she said.

Security cameras in and outside of the store captured the early morning heist on Nov. 2.

The burglars were seen smashing their way inside. Once they gained entry, they quickly got to work by taking the first items they could get their hands on.

“The suspects came in and stole everything out of our Sony showcase,” Elsea said. “It was heartbreaking. My heart was just jumping out of my chest.”

A giant piece of plywood with the words “We are open” spray-painted on it was seen Friday covering up the glass that the burglars smashed.

Pitman Photo employees hope the upcoming holidays will bring an uptick in sales to help cushion the blow.

“This robbery, it was over $30,000,” Elsea said.

And this isn’t the first time this business has been hit.

“We’ve been through this five years ago, so it was a bad reminder,” she said.

“Basically, they broke the top of this showcase,” said Glenn Eisen.

In September of 2015, a group of men were seen coming up to the front of the store before one of them broke open the glass door with a pickax. Once inside, the burglars didn’t waste time grabbing whatever they could before one of them smashed a display case.

“You can see on the video when he hits it with a pickax, and I think he was surprised it didn’t break,” Eisen said.

As for last week’s incident, the workers of this small business hope that the next camera these crooks see is when their mug shots are taken.

“We have good footage of the car and of them, so hopefully we’ll be able to track some clues down,” Elsea said.

If you have any information on this burglary or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

