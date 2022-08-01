SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man fell victim to a robbery in Southwest Miami-Dade.

This happened near Southwest 316th Street, Monday.

Surveillance video shows two armed people pointing handguns at the man, demanding he give up his necklace. The victim gives his chain to one of them, and both take off running.

The victim was not injured.

Police is investigating the robbery.

