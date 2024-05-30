MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Chilling surveillance video captured the moments when, police said, a man beat a transgender woman to death with a metal pipe outside the Miami City Ballet building in Miami Beach.

The security footage, obtained through the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, captures the suspect, 53-year-old Gregory Gibert, as he sat across from the victim, 37-year-old Andrea Doria Dos Passos, who was sleeping next to the entrance of the building, located at the corner of 22nd Street and Liberty Avenue, at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23.

Gibert, seen wearing a black T-shirt and red shorts, looks around, apparently to make sure he is alone, before he stands up while holding the metal pipe in his right hand. He is seen looking around again, then starts walking toward Dos Passos. 7News froze the video before he reached the victim and carried out the brutal crime, striking her repeatedly with the pipe.

The arrest report states that at approximately 6:45 a.m., an employee of the Miami City Ballet spotted the victim and attempted to wake her. The employee saw blood surrounding Dos Passos and called 911.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units later responded to the scene.

“Upon arrival, officers did locate the victim, who was deceased at the time and was pronounced by Miami Beach Fire Rescue,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess.

Investigators said Dos Passio had sticks shoved in her nostrils.

Detectives were able to track down and arrest Gibert. The case is open and pending.

In the arrest report, police said the victim, formerly known as Heitor Doria Dos Passos, had changed her name and gender in October 2023.

Dos Passos was homeless at the time of the killing. Residents in the area told 7News that homeless women sleep on those steps.

The LGBTQ+ organization Pridelines held a memorial for Dos Passos on April 25. Another memorial was held at the Torch of Friendship in downtown Miami two days later.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.