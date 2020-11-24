Surveillance video leads to arrest of man accused of breaking into North Miami smoke shop

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a smoke shop in North Miami.

Police made an arrest with the help from new surveillance video.

Surveillance footage showed the man walking up to the business with a cinder block in his hand, his face clearly shown.

Another angle shows him smashing his way into the store, near Northeast 10th Avenue and 125th Street, early Monday morning.

Between the stolen merchandise and damages, the store owner believes he’s out $2,000.

