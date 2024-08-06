HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is being accused of stealing a bottle of liquor from a store in Homestead.

The theft happened on Sunday at Gulf Liquors 10, located at 903 N. Homestead Blvd.

Surveillance video from the store captured the woman asking the clerk a question about on an item on the shelf. As the clerked turned their back, the woman was seen opening her bag and swiping a bottle.

After taking the bottle, the woman left the store.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

