HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An owner’s beloved dog has gone missing, and surveillance video has him even more upset. Not only is the dog gone, but the owner believes his pet was stolen just two blocks from their home.

A heartfelt message was put out on social media, as Rechart Garcia and his family try to find their missing dog Gamora.

“I was just leaving work, and my wife calls me and says, ‘Hey the dogs, they got out,'” Garcia said.

Garcia said Gamora got out from their house, located near Eighth Avenue and 12th Street in Hialeah, Tuesday evening.

“Here she is, luring her into her car,” Garcia said as he described the surveillance video.

The family believes Gamora was stolen two blocks from their house by a woman who drove by.

“She saw the dog, drove past the dog, stepped out of the car. I guess she was trying to feel the dog out,” he said. “Like I said, she’s very gentle, she would not attack.”

But did the woman steal the pit bull mix? The family said yes.

Surveillance video showed the woman, seen wearing a black shirt, getting out of her car and walking ahead of the dog. Then she walked toward the open passenger door.

Gamora followed her and hopped right in.

But other than the surveillance video, there are few leads.

“All I have is the car, which I can tell is a Black 2015 Mercedes C300 with custom rims,” Garcia said. “She’s the most gentle, nicest dog in the world.”

The owners are desperate to find their dog.

If you know anything, they are asking you to call them at 305-417-2241.

