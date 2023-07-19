SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cell phone store was subjected to vandalism before the criminals left behind a trail of destruction and stolen merchandise.

Surveillance footage from the scene captured the moments when a man, driving a white car, initiated the break-in by hurling a rock at the store window around 1:30 a.m., Wednesday.

The targeted store, a Verizon located along the 9900 block of Southwest 40th Street, fell victim to the assailant’s destructive act. After the subject threw the rock, the windows shattered and he was able to gain access to the store.

The aftermath revealed the extent of the damage, with the window completely smashed, leaving shards of glass scattered on the floor. Rows of cell phone displays were stripped bare, highlighting the audacity and intent of the criminal.

Store owner Shantalle Guzman expressed her dismay and inconvenience caused by the incident.

“It’s a scary situation,” she said. “Inconvenienced now, I got to get the window fixed. You know, I wouldn’t want this to happen to any other business.”

Local authorities are actively investigating the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward to aid in identifying and apprehending the suspect responsible for this audacious crime.

