SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a couple of neighborhood Grinches.

The thieves struck in the dark in hopes of stealing the holiday spirit, as a family in Southwest Miami-Dade had one of their big reindeer decorations stolen.

It might be Giving Tuesday, but for this Southwest Miami-Dade family, it’s more of a taking Tuesday after someone stole their big decorative reindeer.

“Everybody loved our reindeer,” Katherine Rein said. “Everybody stopped to take pictures, and you take this joy from somebody’s house. I just think it’s wrong.”

Rein and her family caught the thief on their security camera taking it early Monday morning.

“He looked like a professional, he wasted no time, he unplugged it, wrapped it around and was gone within 30 seconds,” Leonardo Feistel said.

In Hialeah, a woman sent 7News video of someone driving up into her yard and stealing a box from her front porch.

While she said all that was inside were some clothes hangers, she also said they stole her sense of security.

“We’ve gotten a lot of these,” said City of Miami Police Officer Michael Vega. “We do have details out there that are looking for these porch pirates.”

It’s not even December, but Miami Police said, tis the season for these thieves to steal.

Police said if you’re having packages delivered, have them sent to a more secure location. Some services have locker locations.

You can also let your neighbors know you’re expecting a package and lastly, leave a note for the delivery driver to put the package somewhere hidden.

Back in Southwest Miami-Dade, the search continues for the missing reindeer.

“It’s Christmas, it’s the Grinch,” Rein said. “The Grinch took the reindeer, and we feel the reindeer as been kidnapped.”

Rein said they’ve filed a report with police.

As for the remaining reindeer, they say they’re going to move it to the other side of their fence.

