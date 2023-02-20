SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Luggage was lifted outside a South Florida home with some of the items inside being priceless. The owner of the luggage said tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry were in that bag.

A search is now on for who is responsible for the pricey heist.

Fifty thousand dollars in diamond and gold were stolen in an instant. Someone was caught on camera pulling over in a truck and swiping it from the side of the street as Orlando and Caridad Garcia were packing up their truck.

“When I got back, I said, ‘Oh my God, the luggage is not here,'” said Orlando.

The theft happened around 9 a.m. on Jan. 31 in the 2300 block of Southwest 90th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade. The Garcias were leaving their daughter’s home and heading back to Port Charlotte.

“It was right here, right here,” said Caridad.

They set one suitcase by their truck and went back for more. “I went for another one, and when I came back, gone… Oh my God,” said Orlando.

Surveillance video would explain exactly what happened.

A white truck with a large trailer pulled up as the suitcase was unattended. Someone got out, picked it up and placed it into the bed of the pickup and took off.

“He got all of her diamonds and a lot of jewelry because she has everything, and we were going to the bank to deposit in the safe,” said Orlando.

Tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry gone with the sentimental loss being priceless.

“The most special thing in the jewelry case was my wedding band,” said Caridad.

Now, all she has left is just a few pictures of her precious jewels.

“A lot of jewelry that I got from 1920, when my great grandmother passed away,” said Caridad. “It’s really sad.”

They’re hoping someone recognizes the truck and trailer, so they can track down the driver who stole their family heirlooms.

“Please give us a call or give Channel 7 a call because it’s very important for us,” said Orlando.

The truck involved appears to a white Dodge Ram pickup truck. The couple have filed a police report.

If you have any information on this theft, you can also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS while remaining anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

