NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Tesla vehicles were reportedly stolen from a tire shop in Northwest Miami-Dade early Thursday morning.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of stolen Tesla vehicles from the Drivewhip rental company in the 2500 block of Northwest 38th Court just before 2:00 a.m.

Surveillance footage shows a man getting into a Tesla and ramming it through a gate, allowing another suspect in a red Tesla to drive away. The initial driver then gets out of the damaged Tesla and into another before driving off as well.

Alyssa Hidalgo, who works at the tire shop that leases their parking lot to the rental company, says it’s a troubling trend.

“It looks like they jumped the fence,” she said. “I don’t know how they did it. I don’t know if they were watching or something like that, but they did it pretty easily. It was crazy. It’s terrifying; we got the video late last night. My dad called me, and he had to spend the time here with the cops and stuff. It’s really sad and scary to know that this happens so frequently, I guess.”

Investigators were seen combing for clues at the shop for hours.

Deputies upon arrival recovered one of the three vehicles left behind near the property, suffering substantial damage.

Kevin Gonzalez, who works in the area, told 7News he heard it all happen.

“I was working on my truck. Then I hear a loud bang. When I ran outside, there were just two or three cars just driving away,” he said. “That one, they left it there, and the guy started running, and that’s pretty much it; that’s all we saw. I mean, it’s incredible. We just work, work, work. I mean, look at my hands. It’s three in the morning. I’m still here working, and people are just here stealing people’s stuff. It’s crazy.”

7News spoke to residents in the area who said a similar incident occurred at another rental company last week. It is unclear if the two crimes are connected.

“I’m upset a little bit,” Alyssa said. “We work here every everyday. We’re all very close, and it’s sad to see someone just take advantage of that. We don’t know if it’s someone who just came by or someone that maybe we’ve seen before. So it’s sad that this happens in our community.”

The circumstances leading up to the incident are unclear; however, it is believed the suspects jumped the fence.

This is an ongoing investigation. As of Thursday morning, the two vehicles are still missing, and no suspects have been identified.

7News has reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office for more details.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

