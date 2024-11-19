MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami neighbor is on edge after 12 cars were broken into. An investigation is now underway to find the suspects responsible for the damage they caused.

According to Miami Police, the cars were parked along the area of Southwest Third Avenue and 19th Road, Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video, obtained exclusively by 7News, captured several subjects breaking into those vehicles. In the footage, it appeared that they were working out of a light-colored car, where one person was behind the wheel and three others would go and target the cars.

7News also spoke to people whose cars were broken into.

“On this block, eight cars were broken into,” said a resident.

The thieves hit eight vehicles on Southwest 19th Road and another five cars on 20th Road.

“When I got up this morning, about 5:45 to go to the beach, when I get to my car, I notice that my windshield, sorry, my driver-side window is broken, so they broke into my car,” said the resident. “I look around and I see other cars that were broken into.”

7News cameras captured Miami Police dusting for prints on the cars as they searched for clues.

Residents in the neighborhood are now trying to figure out what was taken from their cars and are making arrangements for those costly repairs.

“It’s about $200 for my car, just over $200 for my wife’s car,” said the resident. “It’s violating. I mean understand, any time anybody breaks into your stuff, I mean, it’s a violation.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

