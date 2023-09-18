WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a thief after surveillance cameras captured them raiding mailboxes at a neighborhood in West Miami-Dade.

In August, the suspected thief raided another set of mailboxes in the same neighborhood.

“He comes in, he looks around, he goes around the neighborhood, he parks over here, he brings a crow bar, opens them up and takes them all,” said a neighbor.

The neighbor who lives in the Enclave neighborhood keeps most of his business out of his mailbox, but knows that others have taken a hit. So far, one Halloween costume and crates full of mail have gone missing.

“And also checks that people were waiting for,” he said. “Credit cards.”

The items were taken from the mailboxes at SW 87th Path and Third street, Wednesday morning.

“The car was driving around, a pick up truck, they don’t have anybody around. It was 4:22 in the morning,” he said.

From the surveillance video, the suspect surveyed the area, saw no one around, put his pickup truck in park and got to work.

“He put the crow bar right in here and he pops it,” the neighbor said.

The suspect then filled and emptied his crate over and over again with the help of a passenger in the truck.

The mailboxes were found destroyed the next day.

“He’s not going to stop until they catch him,” the neighbor said.

Residents in the community are now hoping that the video might help in catching the thief.

“You keep doing it, you’re going to get caught, you know,” the neighbor said. “Sooner or later, everybody gets caught.”

A report was filed with Postal Police.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.