MIAMI (WSVN) - The owners of two different smoke shops in Miami are picking up the pieces after their businesses were hit by burglars just days apart.

According to City of Miami Police, officers responded to reports of a burglary at the Moalis Smoke Shop, located at 2504 NE 2nd Ave., shortly after 3 a.m., Saturday.

Detectives said a similar crime happened at The Joint Smoke Shop, located just a few blocks away, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Tuesday.

Surveillance footage from inside the Moalis Smoke Shop showed a pair of individuals kicking through the glass window of the business before rummaging behind the counter and stuffing several items into bags.

As the thieves cleared the shelves, the security system’s lights flashed.

After gathering their haul of stolen merchandise, the pair are then seen climbing back through the shattered window and running away.

Cellphone video from across the street showed the brazen burglars as they made their getaway.

Days later, surveillance video from The Joint Smoke Shop captured a man usiing a large rock to smash through the glass doors. After it breaks, he kicks through the remaining pieces while a second man runs up to follow behind him.

“Oh, my God, all that zaza,” the man can be heard saying as he peered into the store.

Once inside, the duo quickly snatched several items from the shelves, stuffing as many as they could into bags.

The owner of the shop, who did not wish to be identified, said the thieves stole vapes, bongs and CBD totaling around $10,000.

“I think it’s just stupidity. I don’t think it’s anything to be scared of,” the owner said.

He said despite the hefty hit, it could have been much worse.

“We had a register full of cash, didn’t even open it. There was boxes full of inventory; they could’ve just taken the box,” the owner said.

Another angle inside the store shows the pair running around frantically, trying to grab as many pieces of merchandise as they can before exiting through the smashed door.

As of Wednesday afternoon, authorities are working to determine whether or not the same individuals performed both burglaries.

If you have any information on these business break-ins, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

