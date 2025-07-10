MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a man committing a sneaky steal at a Miami Beach liquor store and police said it isn’t his first time landing in handcuffs.

Video, obtained exclusively by 7News, captures the unwanted visit on March 18 of multi-time Miami Beach offender Hubert Diaz entering I Love Liquor on 16th and Collins.

Diaz can be seen on video shoving a bottle of booze into his pants and then trying to fight employees when they intervened.

Miami Beach Police were quickly called to the liquor store where employees recounted their nightmare day at work to them.

“Took the Rémy [Martin], put it down his pants and just walked out like nothing,” an employee told responding officers in exclusive body camera footage.

“[He was] Trying to fight us!” another employee told an officer.

“He wouldn’t pay for the beer. He was calling me a (expletive), a snitch,” said an employee.

Officers quickly found their suspect and removed the bottle from his body.

“Give me the bottle!” said the officer. “Turn the music off. Let’s talk.”

There is no love lost for this guy at this liquor store as employees told officers that they’ve seen this man before.

“That’s not the first time he stole from us,” said an employee.

“That’s his third time,” said another employee.

Even the police complained about having to deal with Diaz yet again.

“Interacted with him today, over there, 7-Eleven, over here,” an officer told a coworker.

Diaz is also no stranger to business owners on the beach for all the wrong reasons. Back in 2023, 7News exclusively reported that Diaz was arrested for sucker punching a cigar vender with her back turned.

“When he punched me, I believe he tried to kill me,” said victim Moraima Lima.

Earlier this year, Diaz chucked a beer can at the head of a deli owner before getting busted again.

“I escorted the guy out, told him, ‘Please, could you leave?’ Then he didn’t wanna leave,” said business owner Richard Sauzo.

But despite his repeat alleged crimes, Diaz keeps getting out of jail, whether due to charges dropped or time served.

It has become what many Miami Beach residents call a revolving door, criminal justice system.

But ahead of another ride to jail, Diaz cursed out officers outside the liquor store but the officers weren’t having it.

“You’re drunk, man. Eat a sandwich, and you’ll sober up,” an officer told Diaz.

7News caught up with Diaz on the streets of South Beach on Wednesday night and requested an interview with him, but Diaz walked away and provided no comment.

According to court records, Diaz is on probation stemming from the beer can incident.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.