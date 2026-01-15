MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video from a Miami Beach hotel captured a crazy scene as officers pursued a subject on foot across an intersection after he bailed out of his car.

It happened at the intersection of Collins Avenue and Ninth Street around midday on Thursday.

In the surveillance footage provided to 7News by Mitch Novick, the owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel, a pickup truck is seen stopped in the middle of the street. A man exits the vehicle and takes off sprinting.

The man narrowly avoided bowling over a bystander riding a scooter as he ran west on Ninth Street.

An officer can be seen pursuing the subject.

Miami Beach Police confirmed a man was taken into custody. They also said it was a drug-related incident that led to the arrest.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.