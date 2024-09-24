MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is left devastated after, police said, a road rage incident in Miami Gardens turned into a deadly confrontation, leaving one man dead.

Miami Gardens Police said 27-year-old Demoy Peart was shot dead Saturday in Miami Gardens, in an apparent case of road rage.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 175th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue on Saturday.

Surveillance video shows a white Kia turning onto Southwest 175th Street with a silver Honda, driven by Peart, following and passing the Kia.

Moments later, the shooting occurs.

“One adult trauma alert, two gunshots to the upper left chest,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

Peart was found shot inside his car and the man who shot him stayed on the scene and waited for officers to arrive.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Video also shows a man being walked away in cuffs, but MGPD still hasn’t confirmed if he’s been charged in the shooting or provided his identity.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the investigation is still active and charges are pending.

“It feels like he was the glue and now that the glue is gone, it’s hard for my mom. My mom is having a very hard time,” said Sheleen Olliver, the victim’s sister.

His family is now waiting to learn the fate of the man who pulled the trigger.

“He doesn’t deserve to be free because you just took something so precious from us that didn’t deserve to be taken,” said Sheleen.

Peart’s mother and six siblings are trying to understand how a disagreement on the road turned deadly.

“If you are able to carry a gun, you know what a gun can do, so you have full responsibility of paying the price of using a gun,” said Christina Peart, the victim’s sister.

“I can’t understand somebody being so upset and just take somebody’s life over something so simple, so senseless,” said Sheleen.

The family said they are spread out all over the country and in Jamaica and are trying to fly to South Florida for the memorial service.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral and memorial expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

