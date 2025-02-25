CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner is devastated after she said her 7-year-old French Bulldog was snatched from her front driveway.

Adriana Lay said the kidnapping of her dog occurred Monday afternoon in her Cutler Bay home located in the 8000 block of Southwest 185th Terrace.

“Devastating,” she said.

Lay said she was home when a relative of hers left and didn’t see the dogs sneak out behind them while the door was open.

Surveillance video shows men in a blue Chevy Malibu parking the car near Lay’s home. One of them in a white shirt walks up to the front door, interacts and grabs one of them, named Pixie, while a second man stays near the end of the driveway playing with the other dog, named Carboncito.

“The only reason they did that was to stop here and pick up the dogs,” said Lay. “The other man was playing with Carboncito right here, still in my driveway and then Carboncito is no longer seen.”

The men would leave Pixie behind.

“We were inside the house and none of them made an attempt to knock on the door to say ‘Your dogs are outside,'” said Lay. “They were just out to get the dogs.”

Pixie remains safe at home, but Lay said Carboncito has medical needs and complications with his urinary tract. She adds that without his medication, he could die.

“You can’t breed him, you can’t do anything with him. He’s used to a family. He’s old. Please don’t do this. These dogs are like family to me,” she said.

Now, she is pleading with the public to help her bring back her lost pet.

“I beg of you to please, please bring him to me safe. Please bring him home,” said Lay.

The blue Malibu appears to be a 2020-2022 model. The men appear to be some sort of workers with gear attached to their waistbands.

Lay said she does not care about pressing charges. She just wants her baby back home safe with her.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

