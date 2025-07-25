SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video appears to show a man placing a pen camera right in front of a toilet in an attempt to record his coworkers at Dolphin Mall, according to police.

Police said the creepy crime allegedly happened on May 11 inside the employee-only area of The Cosmetics Company Store at the shopping center in Sweetwater.

According to the arrest report, 38-year-old Bernardo Pellicer-Dorta, who worked as a sales associate, recorded video from that pen camera, which hasn’t been made public yet.

The arrest report states the security footage shows the suspect “meticulously looking for spots in the cleaning supply cart where he could place the pen” that was right in front of the toilet.

Not long after he walks out, surveillance video shows a female employee walking in as, investigators said, the pen has begun recording. The female employee “appears to look directly at the camera lens on the pen and grabs it.”

“What the [expletive] is this?” the female employee said before the video ends, according to the report.

Authorities said Pellicer-Dorta told them he was trying to record coworkers’ conversations because he believed he was about to be fired, but that didn’t explain why the pen camera lens was pointed right up at the toilet.

The bodycam video shows a police officers apologizing to the staff of The Cosmetics Company Store.

“Ladies, I apologize that this happened to you guys,” said the officer.

Pellicer-Dorta was escorted out of the mall in handcuffs.

The suspect has been charged with video voyeurism.

Detectives said Pellicer-Dorta later admitted to placing the camera in the bathroom.

He is currently out of jail after posting bond and is awaiting his future court date.

