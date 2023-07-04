OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-locka homeowners took precautions by adding locks and covering the shed with their vehicles in order to stop robberies, but that wasn’t enough for a thief who was caught on surveillance video.

The unidentified suspect took vital tools that helped neighbors in need, Tuesday morning.

Jacqueline Perez said her husband woke up around 7 a.m. to check outside and they noticed the handle on one of their sheds was broken.

“At 4:10 a.m. one guy riding a bicycle, passing by the house and he made a U-turn right at the corner and came back to our house and jumped the fence,” said Perez.

Perez added that the thief hopped onto their property and headed straight to the sheds.

“Every night he parks the car right next to the shed of the door so that nobody can get in,” said Perez.

When the thief came back the second time, he had to work harder to get the shed open and he came prepared.

“So he decided to get a bag that he had on his bicycle and bring like a big scissors to cut one of the locks on the door,” said Perez.

After multiple attempts, the thief gained access to the sheds where he took two drills from the inside.

“He knew there were cameras because sometimes in the times he was here, he pulled his t-shirt right to the middle of his face to cover part of his face,” said Perez.

Although he was only able to hit one of the sheds, the crime was costly for Perez and her husband as the incident set them back over $400 and slowed down business.

“Terrible, it makes me feel terrible, the stuff that we have which is not much but we have it because we work for it, it’s not easy that someone comes and steals it from you,” said Perez.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.