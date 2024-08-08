MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video at Miami International Airport captured the moments a 29-year-old man stabbed a transgender teenage girl and when officers rushed to take him down.

Alexander Love was charged with attempted premeditated first-degree murder and remains in jail after his bond was denied.

The attempted murder of the teenage girl happened on July 20 at MIA.

According to police, both Love and the teen are homeless and stayed at the airport.

In the surveillance video, Love was seen walking around the airport carrying a butcher knife as, police said, he watched and waited for the victim.

Love was then seen stabbing the victim multiple times. A struggle between the two was seen reflected on a window.

After stabbing the victim, police said, Love attempted to throw her over a railing on the fourth floor.

In another piece of video, officers were seen arriving on the fourth floor of MIA’s Concourse J, where they arrested Love.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

As of Thursday afternoon, her condition remains unknown.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.