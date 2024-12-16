MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a restaurant rage when a man armed with a knife attacked a couple on Miami Beach.

The stabbing, caught on video that was exclusively obtained by 7News, occurred near Ocean Drive and Eighth Street at the famous News Cafe on Nov. 16.

According to Miami Beach Police, the man, identified as 36-year-old John Gladney, slashed the couple with his knife during a fight outside the cafe.

Detectives said Gladney said something to the woman sitting down, which prompted the man she was with to fight Gladney in her defense.

During the fight, Gladney pulled out a knife and went in for the slashing attack.

Following the knife attack, body camera video, also obtained exclusively by 7News, shows the female victim pleading with police to hurry up the ambulance because the stab wound was bleeding.

“It’s bleeding hard,” she said.

“Just hold it, just press it,” said the responding officer.

“It’s hurting me. I’m stabbed, and it hurts,” the woman screamed.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening conditions.

As both of them headed to the hospital, police began their search for the suspect.

Witnesses who saw the stabbing were on the scene to aid police.

“Next block, all the way down there,” said a male witness.

“He was running past our car,” said a female witness.

“And what was he wearing?” said an officer.

“Black male, white pants,” explained the female witness.

Another angle of security footage captured a clear view of the suspect running away from the stabbing scene with the knife still in his hand.

One day after the crime, police arrested Gladney after they found his phone that he had dropped at the scene and used it to find him just a couple blocks from where the incident happened.

Gladney remains behind bars at the Miami-Dade County jail and faces several charges, including battery/aggravated/with a deadly weapon. He has a pending trial.

