MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A tourist who was visiting from Chicago says he was viciously attacked and robbed by a man while walking down the sidewalk in Miami Beach.

Security cameras outside the Sherbrooke Hotel captures a man wearing a pink hoodie and pants viciously attacking the alleged victim on Ninth Street, just east of Collins Avenue.

The man’s girlfriend can be heard pleading with him to stop as he unloads several punches and kicks to the defenseless victim on the ground.

“Come on, babe,” she said.

Her pleas fell on deaf ears as the victim says the man’s violent assault then led into a robbery.

According to an arrest report, “the defendant forcefully took a black crossbody bag ($50.00) from the victim as well as taking the victim’s iPhone.”

The enraged victim could be heard shouting at responding officers.

“He beat me for no [expletive] reason,” the victim said. “No [expletive] reason.”

“Really shocking to the conscience,” said Mitch Novick, who provided the hotel’s surveillance footage.

Novick said the brutal beating was difficult to watch.

“Smashes him in the face, stomps on his head,” said Novick. “One of the cops said it’s hard to watch.”

Officers reported that while trying to get the victim’s side of the story, his bloody mouth began to rapidly swell.

“His injuries to his jaw and mouth became worse to the point that the victim couldn’t move his mouth due to the pain,” the report said.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he’s said to be dealing with a significant jaw injury.

Meanwhile, the alleged attacker was identified as 25-year-old Cornelius Wedner, who was taken into custody by officers just a few minutes after the attack further down the street from the hotel.

“OK, so there’s probable cause for aggravated battery, strong-armed robbery and resisting an officer,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer when the suspect appeared in bond court.

Wedner, who was visiting from Georgia, remains behind bars in Miami-Dade jail.

“You are ordered to stay away from the alleged victim,” said Glazer.

Detectives are using the footage captured by Novick for their investigation into the incident.

