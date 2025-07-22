HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released surveillance video, they say, shows a man fatally shooting his neighbor over a parking spot at a Hialeah apartment in May.

Pedro Blanco, 55, is accused of killing his neighbor after a dispute on May 13.

Authorities now say surveillance video from Blanco’s own surveillance system captured him pulling the trigger on the victim, Yeondris Campos.

“So, they have this on video, I think, from a door video and it shows the incident,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer in court.

In the video, a man parks his vehicle outside the apartment building near 710 East Ninth Street then heads up to another unit.

Minutes later, Blanco is seen exiting his apartment to take a look outside. Shortly after, he walks over to his neighbor’s door, carrying a gun wrapped in a plastic bag.

He knocks on the neighbor’s door and doesn’t get an immediate response so he begins to head back to his apartment.

But before he enters his home, someone from inside his neighbor’s unit opens the door.

Campos’ cousin, Braulio, told 7News in Spanish that they were inside the apartment when they heard a knock at the door. Campos and another man went to answer the door.

Blanco can be heard asking them something in Spanish. One of them responded to Blanco, then suddenly, Blanco fires a single shot into the apartment missing the man standing in the doorway and striking Campos, who was behind him.

After firing the gun, Blanco picked up the spent casing from the ground and went back to his home.

Police arrived to find the 33-year-old Campos dead inside the apartment.

Witnesses quickly pointed out apartment 201 to authorities, where Blanco lived.

He was later seen coming out of the unit with his hands up, surrendering to police.

Authorities who searched his apartment say they found a gun in the drawer and a bullet casing that was thrown in the trash.

Campos’ family said they believe Blanco’s parking spot has been a source of bad blood in the past.

Blanco has been charged with first-degree murder and remains in jail without bond.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 15.

